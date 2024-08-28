2 arrested after toddler critically injured in accidental shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two 26-year-olds were arrested after a 3-year-old was found shot in a car Tuesday evening, police said Wednesday.

A relative of the child tells News 8 that he is expected to make a full recovery after surgery.

Just after 5:05 p.m. Tuesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were first sent to South Belmont Avenue on a report of a person shot. While on their way, they were then sent to the intersection of South Harding Street and West Morris Street, where they found the boy shot at a Wendy’s restaurant.

Officers arrived to find the toddler. Investigators later determined the boy suffered a self-inflicted, accidental gunshot wound. They also found out the shooting happened on South Belmont Avenue.

The two 26-year-olds were arrested on felony charges of child neglect as a result of the incident, IMPD says. Anaya Velazquez and Antreaun Rice were booked into the Marion County jail.

IMPD says the shooting happened at a different location in the 2500 block of South Belmont Avenue. Detectives got a search warrant for a vehicle and located a firearm.

IMPD Sgt. William Young said Wednesday, “What we’ve seen over the last couple days is certainly alarming for not only our agency but the city as a whole. It is certainly disturbing whenever we see not only acts of violence toward children but when we have accidental shootings regarding children.”

He encouraged any gun owner to use gun locks. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office provides free locks at every public library in Indianapolis.

Related Coverage