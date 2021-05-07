Crime Watch 8

2 arrested, charged with murder of Avon man in parking lot of Brownsburg Square Shopping Center

Marques Hardiman (left) and Christian Edmon (right) have been charged in the case. (Provided Photos/Hendricks County Jail)

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Two people have been arrested and charged in the murder of a 20-year-old Avon man in a Brownsburg shopping center on Monday, according to police.

The Brownsburg Police Department said Marques Hardiman, 18, and Christian Edmon, 17, both of Indianapolis, were arrested Thursday for the murder and robbery of Emanuel Fonville.

Fonville was killed Monday in a shooting in the parking lot of Brownsburg Square Shopping Center just south of the I-74 interchange for State Road 267.

Officers were called just after 5:25 p.m. Monday to the former Kmart store, 975 N. Green St. on reports of a person shot. The former Kmart store is being converted into a new Kroger in the Brownsburg Square Shopping Center, which is near the intersection of Green Street and North Northfield Drive.

Cpl. Chris Nelson for Brownsburg police said the shooting happened in a “busy area” of the town of 27,000 west of Indianapolis in Hendricks County.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from “an assumed sale of narcotics that ultimately resulted in a robbery and murder.”

Police are continuing to gather evidence and interview witnesses.

Court documents released to News 8 on Friday show Hardiman is charged with murder and attempted robbery. Edmon is also facing murder charges.

The pair met Fonville and a female passenger in the parking lot to buy marijuana, according to court documents. During the transaction, a struggle between the men ensued and Fonville was shot.

Investigators were able to identify Hardiman and Edmon as suspects in the shooting through witness statements and evidence gathered from Fonville’s phone.

According to online court records, both Hardiman and Edmon had their initial hearings Friday afternoon. They were booked into the Hendricks County Jail where they are being held without bond.