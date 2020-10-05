2 arrested for 2019 Morgan County homicide

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Two people are in custody in connection to a 2019 Morgan County homicide, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Blake, 19, and 26-year-old Bitney Overton have been arrested for their role in the shooting death of 23-year-old Alexander Jackson.

On Sept. 13, 2019, around 3:34 p.m., deputies were called to the 11000 block of North Mann Road in Mooresville for a report of a possible dead person along the roadway.

After arriving on the scene, deputies were able to determine the victim, later identified as Jackson, had been shot.

The discovery of Jackson’s body resulted in a 13-month investigation which culminated in the arrest warrants for both Blake and Overton.

Blake and Overton face a preliminary charge of murder.