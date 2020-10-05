Crime Watch 8

2 arrested for 2019 Morgan County homicide

Photo of Justin Blake and Britney Overton. (Provided Photo/MCSO)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Two people are in custody in connection to a 2019 Morgan County homicide, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Blake, 19, and 26-year-old Bitney Overton have been arrested for their role in the shooting death of 23-year-old Alexander Jackson.

On Sept. 13, 2019, around 3:34 p.m., deputies were called to the 11000 block of North Mann Road in Mooresville for a report of a possible dead person along the roadway.

After arriving on the scene, deputies were able to determine the victim, later identified as Jackson, had been shot.

The discovery of Jackson’s body resulted in a 13-month investigation which culminated in the arrest warrants for both Blake and Overton.

Blake and Overton face a preliminary charge of murder.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

IU law school receives $4M alumnus gift

Inside INdiana Business /

Melania Trump has no plans to leave White House while sick, official says, contrasting with the President

Coronavirus /

Indiana State Parks names new director

Inside INdiana Business /

Recordings reveal confusion behind Breonna Taylor’s death

National /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.