2 arrested for kidnapping of Greensburg boy, subject of Silver Alert

Ryan Turner and Alicia Turner. (Photos Provided/Indiana Silver Alert)
by: Gregg Montgomery
GREENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been canceled for a Greensburg child, according to the Indiana State Police.

The alert was originally issued Thursday night for an 8-year-old Ryan Turner.

At the time, police said Ryan was last seen with his non-custodial mother 34-year-old Alicia Turner.

Ryan was located safely in Greenwood at a hotel near County Line Road and Interstate 65.

The Greensburg Police Department said Alicia Turner and Lucy Boyer were arrested and face preliminary charges of kidnapping.

