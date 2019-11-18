2 arrested for neglect of a dependent in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – Two Noblesville residents have been arrested for neglect of a dependent, according to the Noblesville Police Department.

The department said that just after 10 a.m. on Nov. 12 officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of Nelson Circle for a possible cardiac arrest of a 4-year-old.

The child was transported to Riverview Health Hospital and then later to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation was conducted at the scene and based on those findings, arrest warrants were issued for Elijah Mills and Taylor Abrams.

Both have been taken into custody and are currently being held at the Hamilton County Jail. They both face preliminary charges for neglect of a dependent causing catastrophic injuries/death and battery.