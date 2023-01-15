Crime Watch 8

2 arrested in connection to Avon home invasion, shooting

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were arrested Saturday night in connection to a home invasion Friday afternoon that led to a shooting at an apartment complex in Avon, leaving two men injured.

According to police, two men were shot during an exchange of gunfire. Officers located one man injured at Mosaic Apartments and began rendering aid, and the wounded suspect had fled the scene before police arrived.

The man found injured at the apartments, who has not been named, was in critical condition Saturday night.

The wounded suspect was one of the two arrested Saturday night.

Officers also located a female accomplice and attempted Saturday to take her into custody. The woman led officers on a vehicle pursuit and crashed. She was later caught and was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Police have not released the names of the suspects or the charges they face.

In a social media post Avon police said Saturday night, “While we cannot share details publicly, we want our community to know that this was not a random act of violence.”

Avon police also said additional arrest remain a possibility.