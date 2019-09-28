2 arrested in connection to north side burglaries

Brian Reynolds (left) and Tyrell Wilson (right) were arrested in connection to several burglaries on the city’s north side. (Provided Photos/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Metro police have arrested two men in connection with several burglaries on the city’s north side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Tyrell Wilson, 21, and Brian Reynolds, 60, have been arrested for burglary. Wilson faces preliminary charges of burglary and Reynolds faces burglary and narcotic charges.

North side detectives were investigating several burglaries Sept. 20 when they were led to a residence in the 5200 block of Hinesley Avenue.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence and found several of the reported stolen items at the location.

Detectives believe Wilson and Reynolds committed other burglaries in the city.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.