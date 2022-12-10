Crime Watch 8

2 arrested in connection with Brownsburg shooting, 1 dead

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested two suspects that were involved in a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man in Brownsburg Thursday, according to Brownsburg Metropolitan Police Department Saturday.

Just after 11 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 3400 block of Hornaday Road. That’s just north of East County Road 300 North and directly south of Cardinal and Delaware Trail elementary schools. When police arrived they located Christian Arciniega, 20, who had died from a gunshot wound.

Investigators revealed that Deamonta McIntyre, 23, was driven by his girlfriend Kee Meh, 21 to meet Arciniega for an agreed upon drug transaction. During the transaction McIntyre attempted to rob Arcineiega which lead to the shooting, according to a release.

Officers learned that the alleged suspects had stolen Arciniega’s vehicle and fled. Investigators were able to locate the stolen vehicle abandoned in Indianapolis.

After further investigation, police were able to locate McIntyre and Meh and made an arrest. McIntyre was booked at the Hendricks County Jail on preliminary charges of felonious murder and armed robbery. Meh was also booked at the Hendricks County Jail on the preliminary felonious charge of assisting a criminal.