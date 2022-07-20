Crime Watch 8

2 arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old during gun sale

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just before 10 p.m. April 10, 2022, to a parking lot at 30th Street and Lesley Avenue. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men have been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy during a gun sale gone awry in April, Indianapolis police say.

Michael Duerson III died shortly after the shooting in a local hospital.

Jayden L. Jennings, 18, was detained Monday, and Keith Miller, 19, was caught Tuesday without incident. Each of the men face a preliminary charge of murder. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will determine what charges to formally file.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just before 10 p.m. April 10 to the parking lot at 30th Street and Lesley Avenue. That’s between North Ritter and North Arlington avenues.

In an advisory issued Tuesday night, IMPD says investigators believe the shooting involved the sale of a gun, which was used during a “physical altercation” that resulted in the 16-year-old being shot.

Officers told News 8 in April that they talked with witnesses in an attempt to find out what happened. “Thanks to community cooperation and tips, detectives were able to identify Jennings and Miller as suspects,” Tuesday night’s advisory said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact homicide Detective Larry Craciunoiu at 317-327-3475 or larry.craciunoiu@indy.gov. People also can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.