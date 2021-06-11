Crime Watch 8

2 arrested in Kokomo after shots fired, chase

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) – Two people have been arrested after shots fired and a chase in Kokomo.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, on June 11, just after 1:30 a.m., officers were called to the Lincolnwood Apartments in the 2100 block of Mark Lane for a report of shots fired.

Upon approaching the scene, officers witnessed a dark SUV pull onto Lincoln Road at a high rate of speed. Officers attempted to pull the fleeing vehicle over but it did not comply with officers, leading to a vehicle pursuit.

The chase ended on Lincoln Road, south on Albright Road and east on Cricket Hill Road, when the vehicle came to a stop.

The driver of the vehicle, 33-year-old Antonio Horton, and the passenger 30-year-old Kendrick Phillips, were both taken into custody. A handgun was found just off off Albright Road, police said.

At the scene, where officers were initially called, more than 20 shell casings, a handgun and four vehicles with bullet holes were discovered.

Police said the incident stemmed from an altercation that began at Mulligans Sports Pub, which ended in shots fired at the Lincolnwood Apartments.

Horton faces the following preliminary charges:

Resisting law enforcement

Reckless driving

Reckless driving while suspended

Possession of marijuana

Phillips faces the following preliminary charges:

Possession of marijuana

The case remains under investigation.