2 arrested in March homicide next to I-65 ramp at Lafayette Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men have been arrested as suspects in a fatal shooting in March along an Interstate 65 ramp, police said Wednesday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot about 7 p.m. March 22 in the grassy median between I-65 and the ramp to Lafayette Road. That’s just north of West 46th Street on the northwest side.

Officers found D’Londre Calmes, 22, with an apparent gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

IMPD announced Wednesday that they had arrested Austin Green, 20, and Sincere Dupree, 22.

Green was arrested Wednesday at at apartment complex near University of South Carolina Upstate in Spartanburg, according to IMPD and news reports. Online court records show no formal charges have been filed against Greene.

Dupree, of Indianapolis, was formally charged Dec. 1 with a count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and a count of battery with a deadly weapon. Dupree remains in the Marion County jail, IMPD said Wednesday. His pretrial conference is set for 1 p.m. April 6 in Marion Superior Court 32.

Anyone with information about the case should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.