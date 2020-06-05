2 boys ages 14, 17 charged with armed robbery

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — Two boys ages 14 and 17 were charged with armed robbery, handgun possession and theft after the robbery of a Marion gas station, police said Thursday.

The boys were not identified by police. It was not immediately clear whether the boys could be charged as adults.

Marion police were sent about 12:45 a.m. Friday to an armed robbery call at the Sonoco gas station, 3035 S. Western Ave. That’s in a business area at the corner of 30th Street and state roads 9 and 15.

The gas station clerk said two masked people entered and one of them carried a handgun. They demanded money and Newport cigarettes. They left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and several packs of cigarettes.

Both boys confessed their involvement in the robbery, police said.