2 brothers arrested in connection to shooting at West Lafayette apartments

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Two brothers have been arrested in connection to a Sunday shooting at a West Lafayette apartment complex, police say.

Jayshon Anthony Figgs, 21, of Lafayette, was arrested Thursday at a home on Fairwood Drive. He was preliminarily charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon in connection to the Sunday shooting at Country Villa Apartments, police say. Online records did not show formal charges for Jayshon on Friday afternoon.

Jayvion J. Figgs, 19, also of Lafayette, was arrested during a Thursday traffic stop, police say. Online court records on Friday afternoon showed he was charged with resisting law enforcement.

West Lafayette police just before 2:15 p.m. Sunday responded to a report of gunshots in the County Villa Apartments, located northeast of the roundabout at Cumberland Avenue and Yeager Road. Officers learned a male had fired shorts at another male while children were nearby, and the suspect fled shortly before police arrived.

Police did not indicate anyone was hurt in the shooting.

A news release issued Friday from West Lafayette police said investigators determined that each brother had outstanding arrest warrants in Illinois. The release did not provide additional details about the warrants.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the West Lafayette Police Department at 765-775-5200 or provide information anonymously through the WeTip Hotline at 800-782-7463.

The Tippecanoe County jail had posted Jayvion’s booking photo on its website, but no photo was posted by Friday afternoon for Jayshon.