2 charged with robbery after 2 fatally shot during drug deal in Avon

Olivia Kirksy and Gavin Bollman (Provided Photos/Avon, Indiana, Police Department via Facebook)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A man and a woman have each been charged with two felony counts of armed robbery in connection to a drug deal turned fatal, Avon police say.

Around 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11, officers with the Avon Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the 7400 block of Glensford Drive in the Park Place subdivision. That’s northeast of the U.S. 36/Rockville Road and North Avon Avenue intersection.

Police believe Olivia Kirksy, 18, of Avon, had arranged a drug transaction between Patrick Day, 20, of Avon, and Samual Oliver, 20, of Plainfield.

Gavin Bollman, 21, is believed to have provided a handgun to Day. Police say Bollman is from Brownsburg. Online court records say he’s from Plainfield.

Kirksy and Bollman had initial hearings on Friday afternoon in Hendricks Circuit Court, according to online court records.

A social media post issued Friday night from the police department said, “Both individuals are currently incarcerated at the Hendricks County Jail and being held on $50,000.00 bond for charges related to the robbery.”

