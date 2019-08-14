2 children shot within blocks of each other on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two children were shot Tuesday morning in separate incidents less than a mile apart.

Police are trying to find the culprits in the shootings, which are not believed to be related.

First, around 6:15 a.m., police were called to the 100 block of North Linwood Avenue where a 17-year-old boy left his house to get on the bus. He ran back to his mom minutes later and yelled he had been shot.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Around 8:15 a.m. just a few blocks away in the 400 block of North Bradley Avenue, a 2-year-old boy was shot in the wrist. He was stable as his mother rode with him to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health. Police don’t believe he shot himself.

“At this time, it is early on, and so we are just trying to gather that information and figure out what actually took place here,” said Officer Aaron Hamer, a public affairs spokesman for Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

People living on the east side say the violence has gotten out of hand.

One east-side resident, Renea Scott, said, “Bullets don’t have eyes. So like I said, I feel sorry for the little boy over there and the baby that got shot. But whoever did it, I wish they’d catch them.”

Some worry a culture exists where the constant violence and shootings have become normal and created a vicious cycle.

Another east-side resident, Sherita Headds, said, “If they (adults) are not setting a positive example that the kids need, then who is going to do it? Who is going to look out for them?”

Headds added, “These babies don’t deserve this. These grown folks need to pay attention to the stuff that they do. They know that it is wrong.”

The two shootings were among six in 48 hours.

Police are not releasing any suspect information but ask anyone with information about what happened to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.