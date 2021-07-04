Crime Watch 8

2 critically hurt, suspect detained after shooting outside Lafayette Square Mall

Two people were critically hurt and another was detained after a shooting outside Lafayette Square Mall on July 4, 2021. (WISH Photo/Andrew Moore)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were critically hurt and a suspect was detained Sunday after a shooting outside Lafayette Square Mall.

An off-duty IMPD officer working security at the mall responded around 4:40 p.m. and immediately pursued a suspect who left the scene in a vehicle, Officer Genae Cook with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The vehicle passenger, who matched the description of the suspect, bailed from the car. Officers chased the suspect, who was detained without incident, Cook said.

The victims also left the scene in a vehicle and showed up later at St. Vincent Ascension Hospital on 86th Street. At 6 p.m. Sunday, they were both listed in critical condition, with one critical but stable.

Cook said aggravated assault detectives were on the scene Sunday afternoon, and the investigation was ongoing.