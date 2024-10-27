Search
2 critically injured in shooting near East 38th Street

Two people shot on the northeast side

by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were critically injured Saturday in a shooting on the city’s northeast side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Around 4:25 p.m. Saturday, IMPD officers responded to the 5400 block of East 38th Street on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived to the scene and found a person with gunshot wound injuries. Investigators later said the victim was in critical condition.

Shortly after, officers responded to the intersection of East 38th Street and North Arlington Avenue, where they found a second person in critical condition with gunshot wound injuries.

Investigators believe the two scenes are connected, but they did not provide any additional information.

