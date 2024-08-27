2 critically wounded in shooting at shopping center at 75th, Shadeland

Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called shortly before 9:30 p.m. Aug. 26, 2024, to a retail business in the 7400 block of North Shadeland Avenue. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were critically wounded in a shooting Monday night at a shopping center at 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue on the northeast side, Indianapolis police say.

The shooting happened at the Shadeland Station Shopping Center.

The shooting happened at the Shadeland Station Shopping Center.

Additional details were not immediately available.

