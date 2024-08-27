2 critically wounded in shooting at shopping center at 75th, Shadeland

Search
Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called shortly before 9:30 p.m. Aug. 26, 2024, to a retail business in the 7400 block of North Shadeland Avenue. (WISH Photo)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were critically wounded in a shooting Monday night at a shopping center at 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue on the northeast side, Indianapolis police say.

Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called shortly before 9:30 p.m. Monday to a retail business in the 7400 block of North Shadeland Avenue.

The shooting happened at the Shadeland Station Shopping Center.

Additional details were not immediately available.

