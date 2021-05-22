Crime Watch 8

2 dead, 1 injured in shooting inside convenience store at gas station

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just after 8:10 p.m. May 21, 2021, to a report of a person shot at 3813 N. Mitthoeffer Road. (WISH Photo/Andrew Moore)
by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people are dead and another is wounded after a shooting Friday night inside a convenience store at a gas station on the city’s northeast side, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just after 8:10 p.m. Friday to a report of a person shot at 3813 N. Mitthoeffer Road. That’s the address of a Phillips 66 gas station just north of John Marshall High School.

The wounded person was awake and breathing, police said.

Police say one of the victims may have pulled a gun on another victim inside the convenience store. Two men raced from the scene in what may have been a silver Ford midsize sedan, IMPD said.

Police have not released information about any possible suspects.

