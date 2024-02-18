2 dead, 5 injured in Sunday shootings on Indy’s west and northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Violence erupted in Indianapolis early Sunday morning as officers responded to shootings on Indianapolis’ west and northwest sides.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 5000 block of West 71st Street just after 12:30 a.m. Officers located two people with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Police say both victims were reported to be “awake and breathing.”

The second shooting occurred less than an hour later in the 7500 block of Rockville Road. Officers arrived and found one person with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD also found three people at the scene with gunshot wounds. One person was reported to be in stable condition.

Just after 5:40 a.m., officers responded to a third shooting in the 5700 block of Little Creek Drive. That’s at Aspen Chase Apartments, near West 56th Street and Moller Road. Police arrived and located a man in the driver’s seat of a car with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Medics arrived at the scene and pronounced the man deceased. The Marion County Coroner will release the identity of the deceased once family notification has been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Michael Wright at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail the detective at Michael.Wright@indy.gov.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.