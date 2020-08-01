2 dead after police pursuit begins in Elwood and ends in crash

ELWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Two people died in a crash Friday night following a police pursuit that began in Elwood, according to authorities.

Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said his department is investigating the fatal crash that happened around 8:30 p.m. According to Mellinger, Elwood Police Department began a vehicle pursuit of a 2002 Monte Carlo in the city of Elwood.

The driver of the Monte Carlo drove eastbound on State Road 28 and then turned southbound onto County Road 500 West. The driver drove for about a mile to County Road 1100 North when the car left the west side of the road and hit two trees.

Both the male driver and a male passenger in the Monte Carlo were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. No other details were immediately available.