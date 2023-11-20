2 dead after shooting near 29th, MLK St.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people are dead after a shooting near the intersection of W. 29th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. Sunday night.
At 10:48 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at a BP gas station near W. 29th St. and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. When officers arrived, they located one person dead and another person in critical condition inside a vehicle in the BP parking lot.
The person in critical condition later died at a local hospital.
Police did not immediately release any information on suspects or the identity of the victims.
This story will be updated when more information has been released.