2 dead after shooting near 29th, MLK St.

Scene of the incident near the intersection of W. 29th St. and MLK St. (WISH Photo/David Smith)
by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people are dead after a shooting near the intersection of W. 29th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. Sunday night.

At 10:48 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at a BP gas station near W. 29th St. and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. When officers arrived, they located one person dead and another person in critical condition inside a vehicle in the BP parking lot.

The person in critical condition later died at a local hospital.

Police did not immediately release any information on suspects or the identity of the victims.

This story will be updated when more information has been released.

