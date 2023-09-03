2 dead after shooting near Marian University

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people are dead after a shooting on the city’s west side, police say.

At 9:14 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the 2900 block of Cold Spring Road. That is an area near Marian University Indianapolis. When officers arrived, they located two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

The two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD did not immediately release any information on the identity of the victims, the cause of the shooting, or suspect information.

This story will be updated when more information has been released.