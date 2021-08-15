Crime Watch 8

2 dead in possible murder-suicide at home in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) — Two people died Saturday night in what police are calling a possible murder-suicide in a residential part of Cumberland.

Officers with the Cumberland Police Department were called around 8:30 p.m. Saturday to the 400 block of Arthur Street on a report of a person shot. That’s near East 10th Street and North German Church Road.

They arrived to find two people found fatally shot and have determined the shooting to be a possible murder-suicide, according to Cumberland Police Chief Suzanne Woodland.

No information about the identity of the victims or their relationship to each other was immediately provided by police.