Crime Watch 8

2 dead in shooting at Indy Parks facility on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people died in a shooting on Monday night at an Indianapolis park on the east side, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called about 9:40 p.m. Monday to an investigation at Dubarry Park, 8702 E. 35th St. That’s a small Indy Parks facility southwest of East 38th Street and North Post Road.

No additional information was immediately available on the people shot, what led to the shooting, and whether a suspect is being sought. Indy Parks facilities close at dusk.

Dubarry Park reopened in September 2017 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that included the Indianapolis mayor. Indy Parks officials said in 2017 that they improved the facility with nearly $1 million that included grants from the Lilly Endowment and Finish Line.