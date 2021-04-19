Crime Watch 8

2 dead in shooting near 38th Street and Keystone Avenue

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 2:18 p.m. April 19, 2021, to the 3700 block of Baltimore Avenue on a report of a person shot. (WISH Photo/Alex Hadley)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people died Monday afternoon in a shooting near East 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 2:18 p.m. Monday to the 3700 block of Baltimore Avenue on a report of a person shot.

They arrived to find two people with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. Both people were pronounced dead at the scene, IMPD said in an email.

No information about the age, gender of identity of the victims was immediately released by police.

Police did not immediately provide details about the circumstances of the shooting or a possible suspect.

