2 dead in shooting on city’s near northeast side

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people are dead after a Saturday night shooting on the city’s near northeast side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 3100 block of Brouse Avenue, near 32nd Street and Keystone Avenue, around 11:09 p.m. Saturday on a report of a possible person shot.

They arrived to find two confirmed people shot who were deceased. Police say the victims are both male.

No additional information about the identities of the victims or the circumstances surrounding the shooting was immediately available.

