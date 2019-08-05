2 dead in shooting on west side

Two people died Aug. 5, 2019, in a shooting on Lafayette Road near Tibbs Avenue. (WISH Photo/Alex Elkins)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people are dead after a shooting on the city’s west side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the area of Lafayette Road and North Tibbs Avenue around 3 p.m. Monday on a report of a person shot.

Two people were found shot at that location and were taken by medical professionals to an area hospital in critical condition.

Both victims later died, IMPD told News 8.

IMPD is asking traffic to stay out of the area as the investigation continues.