Crime Watch 8

2 die, 2 injured in 2 early morning homicides

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are looking for information on an early morning shooting and stabbing that left two men dead and two other people injured.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has not yet provided the identities of the two men fatally shot.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics was called to a report of a person shot and an incomplete 911 call just seconds after midnight Aug. 21, 2022, outside a gas station at 922 N. Delaware St. (WISH Photo)

3 shot outside gas station

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics was called to a report of a person shot and an incomplete 911 call just seconds after midnight Saturday outside a gas station at 922 N. Delaware St. That’s in a downtown commercial district a few blocks south of the I-65 overpass. A man with gunshot wounds was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but died shortly after arrival.

Police a short time later learned two other people had been shot at the same location. One person had showed up at the Indianapolis Fire Department Headquarters, at 955 Fort Wayne Ave., and the other person had walked into Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital for care. Both were initially listed in critical condition. An IMPD news release did not give their genders.

IMPD believes the shooting in the 900 block of Delaware Street was an isolated incident. Police provided no additional information on the shooting Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information was asked to call IMPD Detective Ronald Sayles at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at ronald.sayles@indy.gov.

IMPD and medics were called to a report of an unconscious person and a death investigation a few minutes after 5 a.m. Aug. 21, 2022,in the 1200 block of Redbrook Court. (WISH Photo)

Stabbed man dies outside vehicle at apartments

IMPD and medics were called to a report of an unconscious person and a death investigation a few minutes after 5 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Redbrook Court. That’s in an apartment complex northeast of 10th Street and Mitthoeffer Road and just south of the Warren Early Childhood Center on the far-east side.

A man with gunshot wounds was found outside a vehicle, IMPD said Sunday afternoon. However, on Sunday night, IMPD said further investigation revealed the person died of injuries from stab wounds.

He died at the crime scene.

Police provided no additional information on the stabbing Sunday night.

Anyone with information was asked to IMPD Detective Michael Condon at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at michael.condon@indy.gov.