Crime Watch 8

2 die after 3 shot near outdoor sports fields at YMCA

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two males were fatally shot and a third was injured Saturday night outside a recreational facility on the south side, Indianapolis police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were sent shortly before 8:10 p.m. Saturday to reports of a person shot at Shelby Street and Stop 11 Road. That’s near the Arthur R. Baxter Branch YMCA at 7900 Shelby St.

IMPD Capt. Kimberly Young said the two males were found at the rear of the YMCA facility.

IMPD initially said at least one of the two people shot had died, but confirmed about 9 p.m. that both people had died. On Sunday, IMPD said a third male shot had arrived at Franciscan Health on South Emerson Avenue; he was stable.

The males’ names and ages were not immediately provided.

The neighborhood is usually a quiet area, officers who patrol the area told Young.

Bullet casings were found in the parking lot of the YMCA, where police cars were gathered around an outbuilding next to outdoor sports fields at the YMCA.

Young asked any people who heard the shots or witnessed the shooting to contact police at 317-232-8477. Some people who heard the shots were already talking with police on Saturday night.

It was not immediately known if the YMCA closed early, or if it will be open on Sunday. A spokesman for the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis, Tony Wise, told News 8 by email on Saturday night, “We are holding comments until we learn more.”

On Sunday morning, IMPD asked anyone with information to contact Detective Michael McWhorter at the homicide office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at michael.mcwhorter2@indy.gov.