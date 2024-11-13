2 face high-level felony charges after seizure of enough fentanyl for 18,000 doses

HAGERSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Two east central Indiana residents face high-level felony charges after deputies found enough fentanyl to make 18,000 “lethal” doses, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.

County deputies and Indiana State Police troopers also found methamphetamine, cocaine, prescription pills, four firearms, and evidence of narcotic dealing when serving a search warrant Monday at a home in the 15000 block of Dalton Road in Wayne County. That’s about 7 miles north of the town of Hagerstown.

The department says it investigation focused on the illegal sale and distribution of narcotics.

Dallas William Crawford, 43, of Hagerstown, and Kristi Talbott, 44, of Moreland, each preliminarily face a felony charge of dealing a Schedule I, II, or III substance; and a felony charge of dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug, the sheriff’s department says. Online court records on Wednesday afternoon did not show cases for Crawford or Talbott.

Crawford also faces two lesser felony charges: possession of firearm by a serious violent felon, and assisting a criminal. He also faces two misdemeanor charges.

Talbott also faces a lesser felony charge of maintaining a common nuisance. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department also says Talbott was also being held in jail on outstanding warrants from neighboring Randolph and Henry counties.

As part of the investigation, three additional people face misdemeanor charges of visiting a common nuisance: Charles Francis Michael Owens, 43, of Sulphur Springs; Stephanie Benson, 50, of Hagerstown;

and Robert Sanders, 28, of Hagerstown.

