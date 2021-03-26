2 face murder charges after man found dead in Carmel home

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel police have arrested three people in connection with a January homicide.

Police found Francis Kelley, 46, dead Jan. 18 in his home in the 14000 block of Howe Drive. Officers went to the home to investigate a potential death. His death was later ruled a homicide.

Two women face murder charges: Heidi Littlefield, 41, of Sheridan; and Logan Runyon, 22, of Englewood, Ohio. The women and Robert Walker, 29, of Englewood, also face charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

A news release issued Thursday night from the Carmel Police Department did not say how Kelly died, what circumstances may have led to his death and how the three suspects are connected.

Online court records showed only that arrest warrants had been issued for the three suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Carmel Police at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.