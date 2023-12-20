2 facing illegal gun and drug charges following ‘proactive’ traffic stop in southeast Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men were arrested Tuesday night following what Indianapolis police called a “proactive traffic stop.”

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers were following up on a tip that a possible suspect, 20-year-old Kevion Noel, was at a home in the 1500 block of Cruft Street. That is in a residential area on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

Police say Noel had an active warrant for dealing marijuana and resisting law enforcement.

While investigating, officers tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of Shelby and Albany streets. Police say that while the car initially stopped, it then sped away. A chase followed.

The driver, 19-year-old Jamar Williams, stopped near Nelson and Dietz streets and continued to flee on foot. He jumped a nearby fence, dropping the backpack that he was carrying.

Officers searched the backpack and found a handgun with a machine gun conversion switch and an extended magazine, another gun with an extended magazine, a “large amount” of marijuana, and scales.

Police found Williams nearby and took him into custody. When searching his car, officers say they also found a black rifle in the driver’s seat.

Other IMPD officers then went to the 1500 block of Cruft Street to continue looking for Noel. They found Noel sitting in the driver’s seat of a car and took him into custody. Police found a gun with a machine gun conversion device under the front seat, along with marijuana and scales.

Noel was then arrested for his warrant. He is facing additional charges for possessing a machine gun, possessing a firearm by a prohibited person, and dealing marijuana.

Williams was also arrested and is facing charges of resisting law enforcement by both a car and by fleeing, possessing a machine gun, and dealing marijuana.

Both were taken to the Marion County jail and were being held without bond.