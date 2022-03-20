Crime Watch 8

2 fatally shot near outdoor sports fields at YMCA

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were sent shortly before 8:10 p.m. March 19, 2022, to reports of a person shot at Shelby Street and Stop 11 Road. That's near the Arthur R. Baxter Branch YMCA at 7900 Shelby St. (WISH Photo/Reece Lindquist)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two males were fatally shot Saturday night outside a recreational facility on the south side, Indianapolis police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were sent shortly before 8:10 p.m. Saturday to reports of a person shot at Shelby Street and Stop 11 Road. That’s near the Arthur R. Baxter Branch YMCA at 7900 Shelby St.

IMPD Capt. Kimberly Young said the two males were found at the rear of the YMCA facility. The males’ ages were not immediately known.

IMPD initially said at least one of the two people shot had died, but confirmed about 9 p.m. that both people had died.

The neighborhood is usually a quiet area, officers who patrol the area told Young.

Bullet casings were found in the parking lot of the YMCA, where police cars were gathered around an outbuilding next to outdoor sports fields at the YMCA.

Young asked any people who heard the shots or witnessed the shooting to contact police at 317-232-8477. Some people who heard the shots were already talking with police on Saturday night.

It was not immediately known if the YMCA closed early, or if it will be open on Sunday. A spokesman for the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis, Tony Wise, told News 8 by email on Saturday night, “We are holding comments until we learn more.”

