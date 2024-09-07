Search
2 firefighters injured after being hit by car on I-65; driver in custody

(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: The driver of the vehicle that struck both firefighters was identified as Christino Rodrigo Alva, 30, of Pueblo, Mexico. Alva was arrested and preliminarily charged with operating while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury, operating while intoxicated endangering a person, operating while intoxicated with a .BAC at or above .15, and operating without having ever received a license.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Indianapolis firefighters were injured after they were hit by a vehicle while responding to a crash on I-65 Saturday morning.

A release from the Indianapolis Fire Department says the accident happened while the firefighters were on the scene of an incident on I-65 southbound at the 38th Street exit around 4 a.m. Saturday.

Two firetrucks were parked along the far right lane of the highway assisting two vehicles in the grassy area off the road that had been involved in the original crash.

IFD says while crews were waiting for Indiana State Police to arrive, the driver cut through the scene, driving between one of the firetrucks and a car involved in the initial accident. The driver sped through the gravel area and eventually hit the two firefighters.

One of the firefighters went airborne, while the other became stuck until the car.

Crews on the scene helped the firefighters until other resources arrived, and then the two were taken to Eskenazi for treatment.

One firefighter sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the hospital, IFD says. The other was treated for minor injuries and released.

The 30-year-old driver of the vehicle was taken into custody. IFD says alcohol and speed were being investigated as possible causes of the accident.

Investigators did not reveal the names of the firefighters injured or the name of the driver.

