2 formally charged in death of Indiana State Trooper Aaron Smith

(R) Eddie Jones Jr., 18, faced charge of felony murder. DeMareon Curry, 19, faced charge of felony auto theft. (Provided Photos/Hendricks Co. Jail)
by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An 18-year-old suspect is formally charged with murder after the death of Indiana State Trooper Aaron Smith last week during a pursuit.

The driver of the stolen vehicle that was used in the chase, Eddie Jones Jr., of Sikeston, Missouri, faces charges of murder, resisting law enforcement, and auto theft.

Smith was trying to stop the stolen vehicle by putting down tire deflation devices on Ronald Regan Parkway when he was hit at the I-70 interchange.

An adult passenger, 19-year-old Demareon Curry, of Sikeston, Missouri, is charged with auto theft and resisting law enforcement.

A 15-year-old girl who was listed as a missing person from Missouri was also in the stolen vehicle, according to state police. She was turned over to Missouri police on Thursday and will not face criminal charges.

Jones and Curry were due in court for a hearing Monday at 12:30 p.m.

