2 found shot dead on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were found shot to death Tuesday in a home on the city’s east side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 2400 block of North Rural Street, just south of 25th Street, around 4 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a possible person down.

Detectives believe the shooting happened on Tuesday, Cook said. Police received multiple calls of shots fired in the area prior to responding to the scene.

No information about a possible motive or suspect was immediately available, but detectives did not believe the incident to be a murder-suicide, Cook said.