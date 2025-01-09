2 found shot dead in Indianapolis home; woman’s death ruled a homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 57-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man were found shot dead in a home Wednesday afternoon, and the Marion County Coroner’s Office on Thursday said the woman died as a result of a homicide.

The man’s manner of death remained as pending on Thursday.

The bodies of Lowell Randall Quinnette and Deborah Denise Russell were found after Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called for a welfare check just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the the 5200 block of East 20th Place. That’s an area with homes just southeast of the intersection of Emerson Avenue and East 21st Street on the city’s east side.

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting or when it may have happened.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD Detective Ryan Clark at 317-327-3475 or by email at ryan.clark@indy.gov.

