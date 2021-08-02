2 found shot dead in residential area on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were found fatally shot Sunday night in a residential area on the city’s east side, police said.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched about 9:41 p.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired in the 4100 block of East 35th Street. That’s northeast of the intersection of East 34th Street and North Sherman Drive.
Officers arrived to find the two people shot, IMPD said in a media notification.
No additional details about the shooting, including whether the area is safe, were immediately available.