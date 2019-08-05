2 found shot in car with kids on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were found shot Sunday night in a vehicle with their children on the city’s west side.

Lt. Steve Walters with IMPD said police responded to the intersection of 34th Street and High School Road around 10:35 p.m. Sunday on a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived to find two people with gunshot wounds. They had stopped there in their vehicle to call police.

The man and woman were in a car with their two children, who were released to family members.

The man was stable and the woman was in serious condition when they were taken to area hospitals.

Police are still trying to determine where the shooting happened.