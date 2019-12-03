2 guns stolen from Kokomo business

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Kokomo are investigating after two firearms were stolen during a business burglary.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, on Nov. 29, just after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to an alarm from the Paradise Trading Post located in the 900 block of East Markland Avenue.

After arriving on the scene, officers did find signs of forced entry and were able to determine that a burglary had occurred. However, the suspect had fled the scene before officers arrived in the area.

Police have identified a suspect in the case after reviewing surveillance camera footage from that business and other businesses in the area. Police were also able to determine that the suspect stole two guns from the business.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7136.