Crime Watch 8

2 gunshot victims walk into Methodist hospital; 1 critically injured

by: Adam Staten
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Police are investigating after two gunshot victims walked into IU Health Methodist Hospital, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 4:45 a.m., officers were called to the 1700 block of Senate Boulevard for a report of a walk-in person shot.

After getting to the scene, officers did locate the two gunshot victims.

One person is in critical condition while the police said the second victim is in stable condition.

It’s unclear where the shooting took place.

No victim or suspect information has been released.

