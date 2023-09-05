2 hurt in truck crash during rural police pursuit in northwest Indiana

CULVER, Ind. (WISH) — An police pursuit early Tuesday ended with a fiery crash in rural Starke County, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputy James Dulin just after 2:05 a.m. Tuesday saw a white Chevrolet Silverado truck near the intersection of Fulton County roads 1125 West and 800 North. That’s about a mile northeast of Monterey, a town of 187 residents in northeastern Pulaski County.

“Deputy Dulin initiated a traffic stop but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed,” said a news release from the sheriff’s office. The release did not give a reason for the traffic stop.

The truck crashed at the “L” intersection of Starke County roads 1100 East and 675 South. That’s about 2 miles west of Culver, a Marshall County town of 1,178 residents, and about an hour’s drive southwest of South Bend.

After the crash, the truck caught on fire.

The driver, Peter Dancy, 49, from Rochester, Indiana, and a male passenger, Tyler Kimbler, 27, from Newberry, Michigan, fled while a woman passenger, Constancia Pena, 27, of Argos, Indiana, was quickly detained.

The men surrendered to Dulin after he made verbal announcements to them. Dulin was with his police dog Agi.

Two people in the truck were hurt. Lutheran Air flew Dancy to Memorial Hospital in South Bend. The extent of his injuries were not known Tuesday afternoon, the release said. Pena was treated at the crash scene.

No criminal charges against the trio had been announced as of Tuesday afternoon.