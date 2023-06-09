2 IMPD officers injured in crash while pursuing rape suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two IMPD officers were injured in a single-vehicle crash on the northeast side of Indianapolis while pursuing a rape suspect Thursday, police say.

Just after 8 p.m. Thursday, two officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were in a vehicle pursuit of a man who was wanted on charges of strangulation, battery, and rape. The pursuit traveled north on Shadeland Avenue near Fall Creek Road.

While pursuing the suspect, a civilian not involved in the pursuit was in the path of the pursuing officers. The pursuing IMPD vehicle swerved into the path of another IMPD vehicle, forcing the pursuing vehicle to swerve again, resulting in a crash.

One officer suffered a broken leg and the other officer suffered a cut. Both officers, who were in the same vehicle, were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Other officers involved in the pursuit arrested the fleeing suspect near East 82nd Street.