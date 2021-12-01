Crime Watch 8

2 IMPD officers stabbed, suspect shot on near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two officers were stabbed and a suspect was shot on the city’s near northeast side overnight, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a disturbance in the 1400 block of Fairfield Avenue around 1:15 a.m.

Once on the scene, police said they made contact with an adult male who stated that someone had been harassing him. Officers turned to investigate the location where that other person may have been and that’s when the adult male stabbed officers, police said. One of the officers was stabbed in the neck while the other officer was stabbed in the chest, IMPD said.

Both officers were transported to a nearby hospital. IMPD said both are in stable condition.

It’s a stabbing, according to IMPD, that was “100% unprovoked.”

Additionally, police said officers did shoot and hit the stabbing suspect. That suspect was also taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

Also, police said it was the suspect in the incident who placed the initial 911 call to dispatch.

Officers were wearing body-worn cameras at the time of the incident. Police described the footage as “disturbing and heroic, all at the same time.”

Police said they believe there is no danger to the public at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

