2 in critical condition after Indianapolis police fire shots outside Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A male and a female were in critical condition after Indianapolis police fired shots at them Friday night outside Lucas Oil Stadium, authorities say.

No additional information was immediately available on the two people shot. No officers were injured.

Officer William Young, a spokesman for Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, said police made a traffic stop about 9 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Missouri Street. That’s west of Lucas Oil Stadium.

Young did not share what led to the traffic stop.

IMPD responded to a report of a person shot at 9:15 p.m. Friday at South Missouri and West Merrill streets, according to data from computer-aided dispatch. An ambulance was sent about two minutes later.

Young said IMPD is not looking for any additional suspects and the area is safe, although police will remain on the scene through much of the night.

No events were going on at Lucas Oil Stadium when the shooting happened, Young said.

At 3 p.m. Saturday, the stadium will host the Circle City Classic college football game. The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils will take on the North Carolina Central University Eagles. On Friday afternoon, the stadium hosted a pep rally featuring university bands and cheerleaders that are part of this year’s game.