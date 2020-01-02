2 in custody after 2 police chases end in crash

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Two people are in custody after two police chases ended in a crash Thursday afternoon on U.S. 40 near the town’s border with Indianapolis.

The crash happened after 3:30 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 40 at Raceway Road.

Joe Aldridge, deputy chief with Plainfield Police Department, said officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department had earlier chased a yellow Dodge Ram truck as part of an investigation. He said that chase ended when it became unsafe.

Then, about 30 minutes later, a Plainfield officer on patrol saw the yellow truck and a second chase began. The chase ended with the truck striking another vehicle not involved in the pursuit.

No one was injured in the crash.

One of the two suspects was apprehended at the crash, although the second suspect fled the area on foot and was later captured.

Aldridge said he was preparing to release more information later Thursday on the incident.