Crime Watch 8

2 in custody after phone store robbery, chase on I-65 in Whitestown; 1 at large

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A police chase on I-65 ended in a crash after a robbery Tuesday afternoon at a Verizon cellphone store, Whitestown police said.

Two of the three suspects were detained by police, but a perimeter has been set up for the third suspect, said Capt. John Jurkash of the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department in an email.

Boone County Communications Center was notified about 4 p.m. Tuesday of the robbery of the Verizon store in a strip mall at 6192 Whitestown Parkway. That’s just east of the I-65 interchange.

Witnesses told police two armed suspects entered the store, gathered phones from the safe, and fled in a silver vehicle. Indiana State Police and Whitestown officers caught up with the vehicle on southbound I-65. After a short pursuit, the vehicle crashed and the three suspects fled on foot.

Jurkash said more information on the incident will be provided as the investigation continues.