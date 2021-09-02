Crime Watch 8

2 Indiana inmates charged in fatal attack on fellow inmate

PENDLETON, Ind. (AP) — Two prison inmates have been charged with murder in the fatal beating and stabbing of a fellow inmate last year at a central Indiana prison.

Thirty-year-old Zachary D. Reinders and 50-year-old Joseph K. Wolfe allegedly fatally injured 34-year-old Christian B. Morgan in September 2020 at the Pendleton Correctional Facility.

During that attack, Morgan was stabbed eight times in his abdomen, once in his right forearm, once in the chest and had a number of other puncture wounds and bruising.

The Herald Bulletin reports that Morgan also suffered a fractured skull and he died at an Indianapolis hospital the day after the attack.