Crime Watch 8

2 Indianapolis men arrested after robbery of 24-hour pharmacy in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Two Indianapolis men are under arrest in connection to the early-morning robbery of medications from a Greenfield pharmacy, police said Thursday.

Arian L. Craig, 24, and Jaron K. Griffin, 20, on Thursday were in the Hancock County Jail. Craig was preliminarily charged with two counts of robbery, a count of theft, a count of resisting law enforcement, and two counts of a felon in possession of a firearm. Griffin was preliminarily charged with robbery and resisting arrest.

Deputy Chief Charles McMichael of the Greenfield Police Department said in a news release that the Hancock County 911 Center received a call about 2 a.m. Wednesday of two males stealing medications in the pharmacy area of CVS Pharmacy at 1233 N. State St. That’s the drugstore off State Road 9 north of McKenzie Road.

Officers arrived to find a white Chevrolet car going west on McKenzie Road at a high rate of speed. After a short pursuit, the car crashed in the roundabout at the intersection of McKenzie Road and Broadway Street. That’s where Griffin, a passenger in the car, was taken into custody. Craig, the driver, was found after police dogs from New Palestine and Fortville police departments found him hiding in a creek. Craig was bitten by a dog after refusing commands of the officers, the release said.

Police found several medications taken during the robbery in the car, the release said.

No one inside the 24-hour pharmacy was hurt during the robbery.

Online court records on Thursday showed no formal charges for either man in relation to the Greenfield robbery, but Marion Superior Court 33 in Indianapolis had issued an arrest warrant for Craig in June on a probation violation. He was convicted as part of a plea deal in October 2019 for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, the online records show.